DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Benny and Willy AKA The Lovely Boys, who have become quite the sensation on TikTok, are bringing a new monthly show to Camden Comedy Club called 'The Lovely boys + Friends' - where Benny and Willy will host an evening of the finest and loveliest acts. Are...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.