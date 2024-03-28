DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Lovely Boys and Friends

Camden Comedy Club
Thu, 28 Mar, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Benny and Willy AKA The Lovely Boys, who have become quite the sensation on TikTok, are bringing a new monthly show to Camden Comedy Club called 'The Lovely boys + Friends' - where Benny and Willy will host an evening of the finest and loveliest acts. Are...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Camden Comedy Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Will Robbins, Ben Cohen, Katie Pritchard and 3 more

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.