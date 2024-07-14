DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boiler Room: New York | Sunday

Avant Gardner
Sun, 14 Jul, 3:00 pm
DJNew York
From $70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

New York! Day 1 sold out in record time so we’re adding one more date in the city at the legendary Avant Gardner. Final tickets are running low.

Presented by Cuervo Cristalino.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Boiler Room.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

9
Boiler Room, Amaarae, Ayesha and 9 more

Venue

Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.