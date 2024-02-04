DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BUBBLES ON BUBBLES BRUNCH

Kemistry
Sun, 4 Feb, 2:00 pm
PartyFort Lauderdale
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This Sunday we bring you : BUBBLES ON BUBBLES BRUNCH! Prepare to sip on some bubbly while dancing in a shower of bubbles! We have talented DJ's bringing you the beats to provide the perfect brunch vibe. Come join us for a full day of house music and endles...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Kemistry.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kemistry

307 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312, United States
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.