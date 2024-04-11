Top track

live music on a bus! #3

Ludo's
Thu, 11 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The hottest ticket in town is a ticket to see live music on a double decker bus!

Park Days, a solo project fronted by Dutch Criminal Record's Sam Thrussell joins us for the first time playing on Ludo's as well as highly acclaimed BBC Radio 1 Introducing L...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Turtle Tempo.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Park Days, Fran Lusty

Venue

Ludo's

Blue House Yard, 5 River Park Rd, London, England N22 7TE, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

