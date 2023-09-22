DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boiler Room: LA | Sunday

El Pueblo De Los Angeles Historical Monument
22 Sept - 23 Sept
DJLos Angeles
$79.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Our September return to the City of Angels is completely sold out. But this just in: we’ll now be closing out the weekend with an extra special Sunday session.

Presented by Cuervo Cristalino.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Boiler Room.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

11
Boiler Room, Carré, CCL and 11 more

Venue

El Pueblo De Los Angeles Historical Monument

125 Paseo De La Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.