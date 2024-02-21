DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Poet's Palace Music Edition

Queen of the South
Wed, 21 Feb, 6:30 pm
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Welcome back to Poet's Palace Music Edition at Queen of the South - where we will be treated to some of the scene's top spoken word artists, poets & rappers coming together to share a dazzling evening of performance, blending the magic that is spoken word...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Poet's Palace & Queen of the South
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Queen of the South

367 Norwood Road, Lambeth, London, SE27 9BQ, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm

