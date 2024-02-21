DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Welcome back to Poet's Palace Music Edition at Queen of the South - where we will be treated to some of the scene's top spoken word artists, poets & rappers coming together to share a dazzling evening of performance, blending the magic that is spoken word...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.