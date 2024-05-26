Top track

Billie Bird - Désir noir

Billie Bird

Die Wohngemeinschaft
Sun, 26 May, 7:00 pm
GigsKöln
€15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Eine Achterbahnfahrt: So könnte man ein Konzert von Billie Bird beschreiben. Und sie macht Spaß! Denn sie hat Tiefgang. Man sagt, dass Humor eine Überlebensstrategie ist: Humor wird notwendig sein, um diese Geschichten von Trauer, Kummer und Zweifeln zu üb...

Präsentiert von OHA! Music & Die Wohngemeinschaft
Billie Bird

Die Wohngemeinschaft

Richard-Wagner-Str. 39, 50674 Köln, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

