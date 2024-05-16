Top track

Cool in Motion

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Narrow Head, Wishy, Dazy, High.

Salty's Beach Bar
Thu, 16 May, 6:30 pm
GigsLake Como
$27.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cool in Motion
Got a code?

About

VITUS + TAKEDOWN EVENTS PRESENT:

Narrow Head with Wishy + Dazy + High.

This is an All Ages
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Dazy, Wishy, Narrow Head and 1 more

Venue

Salty's Beach Bar

1705 Main Street, Belmar, New Jersey 07719, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.