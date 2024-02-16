Top track

Scout Gillett - one to ten

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Scout Gillett, Nighttime, Quinn Robinson

Healing Force of the Universe
Fri, 16 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsAlhambra
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Scout Gillett - one to ten
Got a code?

About

Since relocating from Kansas City, MO in 2017, Scout Gillet has become a fixture in Brooklyn’s music scene, playing in multiple live bands and even starting her own booking company to organize local shows. Her intrepid nature was borne of necessity; the p***...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Scout Gillett, Nighttime, Quinn Robinson

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.