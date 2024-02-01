DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Club Arciliuto N.2 w/ Pan Dan Live

Teatro Arciliuto
Thu, 1 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
CLUB ARCILIUTO N. 2

w/

  • Pan Dan Live
  • Vandage Dj Set

h 22.00 Apertura porte
h 22.30 Inizio Live
Segue Dj Set di Vandage

_________________________________

PAN DAN

Pan🥖daN nasce come spacciatrice di vestiti e pan i...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bla Studio.

Pan Dan

Teatro Arciliuto

Piazza Di Montevecchio 5, 00186 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

