DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CLUB ARCILIUTO N. 2
w/
h 22.00 Apertura porte
h 22.30 Inizio Live
Segue Dj Set di Vandage
_________________________________
PAN DAN
Pan🥖daN nasce come spacciatrice di vestiti e pan i...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.