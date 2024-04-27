DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Peyman Salimi, Zoe Guigueno

The Sultan Room
Sat, 27 Apr, 7:00 pm
$31.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Peyman Salimi and his band are set to deliver a lively set of indie rock and lo-fi originals. His music brings a distinctive fusion of rock and folk, enriched with exotic Persian and Italian influences. Zoe Guigueno will take the stage first with her heart...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Zoe Guigueno, Peyman Salimi

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

