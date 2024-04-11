Top track

Woods - Moving to the Left

Woods & Avey Tare

The Horseshoe Tavern
Thu, 11 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$41.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
Lineup

Woods, Avey Tare

Venue

The Horseshoe Tavern

370 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A2, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

