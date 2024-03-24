DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lael Neale

Zebulon
Sun, 24 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Lael Neale

Born on a farm in Virginia and now based in LA, Lael Neale debuted with a traditional, country-esque strand of folk-pop in the late-’10s. In an attempt to unleash herself from more stereotypical song arrangements, her Sub Pop debut – 2021’s Acquainted with Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Lael Neale splits her time between rural Virginia and Los Angeles.

She loves walking, Emerson, fantasy fiction, espresso and not listening to music. She is an amateur gardener, painter and musician.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lael Neale

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.