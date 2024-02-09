Top track

Alex Neri & Marco Solforetti - Birdy

Vibenus presents: Alex Neri + Virgi Nou

Tunnel Club
Fri, 9 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
About

Vibenus presents

ALEX NERI: The legendary producer of Italo house music, who has been making classic house records an influential contribution to modern electronic dance music since the early 90's. Alex quickly became well known across the globe for his o...

Questo è un evento 20+
Tunnel Club Milan

Lineup

Virgi Nou, Alex Neri

Venue

Tunnel Club

Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

