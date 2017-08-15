Top track

หนึ่งในล้าน

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Kermesse Festival 2024

Poney Club
15 Aug - 17 Aug
GigsToulouse
From €40.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

หนึ่งในล้าน
Got a code?

About

La Kermesse Festival est de retour cette année pour une édition fraîche et pleine de saveurs !

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

PROGRAMMATION

JOUR 1

• ALIZÉE

• LARUSSO

• O-ZONE

• LOU BEGA

• COLONEL REYEL

• FAF LARAGE

• PRISCILLA

AFTER :

• GUILLAUME K

JOUR 2...

Tout public
Presenté par Chafadou Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

18
Alizée, Larusso, O-Zone and 18 more

Venue

Poney Club

Parking P3, Aeroport de Toulouse Blagnac, Blagnac, Haute-Garonne 31700, France
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.