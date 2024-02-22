DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gaza Ceasefire Benefit Concert

Strongroom Bar
Thu, 22 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for an evening of live music with all proceeds going to Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP).

This is your chance to be on the right side of history and help raise financial aid for Palestinians in need while we call for a ceasefire.

Presented by Strongrooms Bar & Studio.
Lineup

4
Eden Lole, Terrianne, Tasha and 4 more

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

