IT by Framework ft. Peace Control

The Spotlight
Thu, 8 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
About

Every Thursday at 10 O’Clock, we gather for an intimate soiree at our new home at The Spotlight, where IT is brought to life through carefully curated musical selectors soundtracking an evening where the dance floor is the temple. IT is unlike anything you...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Spotlight LA
Lineup

Venue

The Spotlight

1601 North Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

FAQs

Is there a dress code policy?

Yes, Upscale trendy– please no athletic wear such as sweatpants, joggers, tank tops or gym t-shirts, running shoes, hooded sweatshirts, ripped jeans, hats. Admission is at the discretion of our door personnel. Our door policy doesn't guarantee entrance.

Learn More: https://thespotlight.la/dress-code/

Does my RSVP guarantee my admission?

No, RSVP does not gurantee admission. Admission is at the discretion of door personnel.

