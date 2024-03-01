DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Total Request Burlesque - HBQ Fest Fundraiser

El Cid
Fri, 1 Mar, 7:00 pm
TheatreLos Angeles
From $11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We are putting the FUN in Fundraising with a night of gorgeous burlesque babes taking your requests!

That's right, you pick the songs all night long!

Total Request Burlesque is all about you! Tip to get a song on the board and the song with the most mone...

This is an 18+ event. (Photo ID Required)
Presented by Babylon Cabaret.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

