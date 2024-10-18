DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Transmission: The Sound of Joy Division

Norwich Arts Centre
Fri, 18 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Transmission: The Sound of Joy Division are the ultimate tribute to the music and legacy of post-punk legends Joy Division.

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

