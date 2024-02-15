DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

808 CLUB

Sala Zenith
Thu, 15 Feb, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
From €13.20
About

¡El 15 de febrero, nos vemos en @metro.theclub para el SHOWCASE de @808clvb con la increíble actuaciones de @imkyne! 🌹

En esta ocasión tan especial, nos sumergimos en un ambiente romántico con 808 para celebrar San Valentín a nuestra manera, ¡la más cañe...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Independance Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sala Zenith

C. de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

