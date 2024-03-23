Top track

Happiness, Julie Rhodes & The Electric Co., How’s About Charlie

Askew Bar & Lounge
Sat, 23 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Join us on Saturday March 23rd, 2024 for a very rare set by Happiness (Ian, Chris, and Dennis from Deer Tick plus Rafay from Ravi Shavi) with Julie Rhodes & The Electric Co. and How's About Charlie!!

8:00pm doors

8:30pm music

$15 advanced tickets

This is a 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

