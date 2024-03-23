DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us on Saturday March 23rd, 2024 for a very rare set by Happiness (Ian, Chris, and Dennis from Deer Tick plus Rafay from Ravi Shavi) with Julie Rhodes & The Electric Co. and How's About Charlie!!
8:00pm doors
8:30pm music
$15 advanced tickets
$20 d...
