Yard Act - Dream Job

Yard Act

The Concert Hall
Mon, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$42.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Yard Act

Leeds's Yard Act make conversational post punk wrapped in a layer of deadpan socialism. Released in 2022, their debut album, The Overload, borrows elements of '90s hip-hop and Italo disco, offers a no-holds-barred commentary on post-Brexit Britain, and fea

Event information

*This show has been upgraded to the Concert Hall, all original tickets will be honoured at the new venue. *

What do you do when everything you’ve ever wanted suddenly lands in your lap, but the questions still keep on coming?

Since first steering their g...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yard Act

Venue

The Concert Hall

888 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2J2, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

