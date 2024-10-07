Top track

Yard Act - Dream Job

Yard Act

The Axis Club
Mon, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
About Yard Act

Leeds’s Yard Act make conversational post punk wrapped in a layer of deadpan socialism. Released in 2022, their debut album, The Overload, borrows elements of ’90s hip-hop and Italo disco, offers a no-holds-barred commentary on post-Brexit Britain, and fea Read more

Event information

What do you do when everything you’ve ever wanted suddenly lands in your lap, but the questions still keep on coming?

Since first steering their golden Rover into swift public acclaim back in 2020, Leeds quartet Yard Act have become one of the great indie...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
Lineup

Yard Act

Venue

The Axis Club

722 College Street, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1C4, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

