Top track

What To Do - &ME Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

H A ï K U x &ME x BENJI B

GATE CLUB PARIS
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €46.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

What To Do - &ME Remix
Got a code?

About

H A ï K U x &ME x BENJI B at Gate Club Paris

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par HAIKU.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Benji B, &ME

Venue

GATE CLUB PARIS

2 Place De La Porte Maillot, 75017 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.