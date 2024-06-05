DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Montana

Sala Clamores
Wed, 5 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Montana se presenta como una "fuerza de la naturaleza" que ha llegado para quedarse en la escena musical. Es una banda que se caracteriza por su capacidad para fusionar diversas influencias musicales en un sonido único y propio. El grupo ha creado una prop...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.