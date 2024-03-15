DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Geoffrey Asmus

The Bill Murray
Fri, 15 Mar, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£22.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Geoffrey Asmus began performing stand-up in 2013 immediately after wasting $143,548 on seven college degrees and becoming a 1st grade teacher. He regularly performs at the World Famous Comedy Cellar in New York City and was featured at Just For Laughs in M...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.