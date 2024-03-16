Top track

Mundo Prestigio - Personas

Mundo Prestigio: Presentación nuevo disco

Mondo Club
Sat, 16 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsVigo
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mundo Prestigio es el clan gallego integrado por Ju, Brais, Fiz y Fer. Han publicado trabajos cortos y singles entre los se encuentran colaboraciones con Grande Amore, mariagrep, Ortiga, Cibrán de Boyanka Kostova, etc. Además, giran como banda de Carlangas...

Organizado por Ernie Producciones, S.L.U..
Lineup

Mundo Prestigio

Venue

Mondo Club

Rúa de Joaquín Loriga, 3, 36203 Vigo, Pontevedra, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

