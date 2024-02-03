DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Seanchoíche Perth | Love

Old Kerosene Store
Sat, 3 Feb, 6:00 pm
SocialPerth
Selling fast
€28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Seanchoíche (pronounced Shanna-Key-Huh) our storytelling night founded is Dublin is super excited to be heading to PERTH for the first time in February! The event will be taking place on Saturday February 3rd at 6pm @ Kidogo Arthouse, Fremantle, WA.

The i...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Seanchoíche.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Old Kerosene Store

Bathers Beach, Authur Head Reserve, Perth, Western Australia 6160, Australia
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.