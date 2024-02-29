DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Spoon Bend, Lady Marge, Freddie Freeloader

The Baby G
Thu, 29 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$15
About

Spoon Bend, Freddie Freeloader, and Mad Iris are three up and coming bands, bringing an electric revival to the Toronto indie rock scene. The Baby G on February 29th is the place to be if you want to experience uniquely west-end Toronto live music.

This is an 19+ event
Presented by The Baby G.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

