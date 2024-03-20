Top track

EC

Hot Box
Wed, 20 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

EC first live show in Chelmsford. Supported by other artists on the rise with the same passion and ambition. He is very excited to be performing in front of a local crowd in his hometown. Expect greatness from EC, this is only the start.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

