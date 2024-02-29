DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Thrill Collins

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Thrill Collins come to Hoots!

The festival stalwarts are renowned for getting crowds going and have a habit of rearranging the most epic pop songs of all time into spectacular medleys.

Come on down for a dance this February!

This is an 18+ event (Valid ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Thrill Collins

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

