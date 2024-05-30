DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Luke LeBlanc is a Minneapolis-based singer-songwriter who delivers dynamic and versatile original performances that feature a warm, organic merging of rootsy folk and pop. As noted by The Current, LeBlanc’s music is “so delicate, understated, and careful i...
