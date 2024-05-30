Top track

Luke LeBlanc, High 48's and Eli Quist

Palmer's Bar
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
$12.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Luke LeBlanc is a Minneapolis-based singer-songwriter who delivers dynamic and versatile original performances that feature a warm, organic merging of rootsy folk and pop. As noted by The Current, LeBlanc’s music is “so delicate, understated, and careful i...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eli Quist, Luke LeBlanc, High 48's

Venue

Palmer's Bar

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

