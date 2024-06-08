Top track

Judith Hill

Bush Hall
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£30.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Letters from a Black Widow

Anyone who’s followed Judith Hill’s story will recognize Letters from a Black Widow as one jaw-dropper of an album title. The tabloid-coined phrase “Black Widow” arose after the overdose deaths of her two star-making collaborato...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soul Gigs
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Judith Hill

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

