Throwback pres: Back to 80',90' &00'

La Terrrazza
Fri, 30 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

(ESP) Volvemos a La Terrrazza, el mítico club open air, ubicado en el museo arquitectónico del Poble Español, ven a bailar bajo los rayos del sol con la mejor Throwback Music, un viaje sonoro por años 80, 90 y 00' a ritmo de los mejores hits más nostálgico...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por GMC WORLDWIDE PRODUCTIONS, S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mr. majestyk

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

