Church of Dogs

Sleepwalk
Sun, 10 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Church Of Dogs is a 7-piece rock band bred in Philly and raised in NYC. Bow(wow) your heads and join the pack as they play a mix of originals and covers—both new and old—drawing inspiration from punk, pop, and funk.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

