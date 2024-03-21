Top track

Louke Man + Bratstar + Dyltwosix

Public Records
Thu, 21 Mar, 10:30 pm
GigsNew York
$20.60

About

Stardog music group presents Brxzn Wxrld, March 21st @ Public Records, NYC. Following the release of his latest mixtape Sd-2, Loukeman is joined by Dyltwosix (Live) and Brat Star. Exclusive merch sold only at shows.

Limited tickets will be sold at the...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
$
Lineup

Louke Man

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

