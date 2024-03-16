DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FLUX PAVILION

Kemistry
Sat, 16 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJFort Lauderdale
From $33.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Flux Pavilion is coming to Kemistry Nightclub presenting the ENTER THE FLUXIVERSE TOUR for a garunteed unforgettable night. Get ready to come bond with us!

For table reservations please email/text:

VIP@kemistrynightclub.com

(954) 297- 9255

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Insomniac.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Flux Pavilion

Venue

Kemistry

307 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.