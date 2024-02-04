DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

OFF LLUM BCN 24' - DAY 3

Bridge_48
Sun, 4 Feb, 6:00 pm
ArtBarcelona
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
EPICENTRO 48 consta de 5 instalaciones que interpelan las creecias limitantes que se presentan desafiantes en el proceso del desarollo artistico. Invitando a la audiencia a superar el miedo que reside en ellas :

• El muro laser sugiere derribar esos temor...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Bridge48 Studios.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Bridge_48

Carrer de Llull, 48, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

