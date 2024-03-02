Top track

Kicksville

Cocodrills, Jay Roman

Sat, 2 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dyanmic duo Cocodrills are taking over Listen Brooklyn, Bushwick's newest nightlife locale for an evening showcasing their incredible curatorial excellence. Joining them is up and comer Jay Roman.

For VIP service, contact: info@listenbrooklyn.com

21+

Presented by Listen Brooklyn
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cocodrills, Jay Roman

Venue

LISTEN

198 Randolph Street, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

