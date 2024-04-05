Top track

Hammer of the Witch

Ringworm, Hate Still Burns, Rabid, Search Warrant

Alchemy
Fri, 5 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$19.62

Hammer of the Witch
About

Ringworm is an American metalcore band formed in Cleveland, Ohio in 1989. Their name was derived from a Vincent Price movie

All ages
Intrinsic Events and Alchemy Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ringworm

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

