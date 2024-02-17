DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🔥 Prêt pour une soirée Hip Hop Celebration de folie ?
Vous le savez, la soirée réconciliant old school et new school IS BACK !
Au programme : dj set, show de danse & showcases surprises... C'est une soirée à ne pas rater...
Line Up et guests surprises...
