Slayyyter (DJ Set)

The Ground Miami
Fri, 26 Jan, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
Selling fast
From $16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Slayyyter

The St Louis ’00s-obsessed singer began her career uploading electro-pop tunes to SoundCloud before making her “vibrant and ridiculous” (Pitchfork) debut with Troubled Paradise in 2020. Gaudy and fiercely sex-positive, Slayyyter – whose shows have been lik Read more

Event information

DOORS AT 11PM | 18+

THIS TICKET DOES NOT GRANT YOU ACCESS TO THE CLUB SPACE TERRACE

#TheGroundMiami #LinkMiamiRebels

This is a 18+ event
Presented by The Ground
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Slayyyter, Winter Wrong

Venue

The Ground Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

