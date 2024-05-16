Top track

Acid King + Earth Tongue

Le Ferrailleur
Thu, 16 May, 8:00 pm
€24.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

GARMONBOZIA présente ACID KING + EARTH TONGUE

Depuis près de 30 ans, Lori S., guitariste et chanteuse de renom du groupe ACID KING, construit son empire électrique, riff par riff. Bien que le line-up ait évolué au fil des ans, Lori reste la force motrice...

Présenté par Garmonbozia.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Earth Tongue, Acid King

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

