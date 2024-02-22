DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Emergency Intercom Live in Los Angeles

The Vermont Hollywood
Thu, 22 Feb, 6:30 pm
PodcastLos Angeles
Minty Boi Presents:

Emergency Intercom Live

at The Vermont Hollywood

all ages / 6:30pm

All ages
Presented by Minty Boi.
Venue

The Vermont Hollywood

1020 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open6:30 pm
1500 capacity

