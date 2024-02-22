DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Eddie's House

Amazing Grace
Thu, 22 Feb, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We are excited to announce Eddies House is coming to Amazing Grace! Eddie's House has been successfully running for 5 years and recently celebrated the joyous milestone. The concept was created to simply provide a platform for singers to come together in a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Amazing Grace.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eddie's House

Venue

Amazing Grace

St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.