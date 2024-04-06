Top track

Already Gone

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

John Byrne Band: Original Set / Pogues Set

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 6 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Already Gone
Got a code?

About

This is a fully seated show. The John Byrne Band is led by Dublin native and Philadelphia-based John Byrne. Join us for their first visit to Elkton Music Hall featuring an original set and a set of the music of Shane MacGowan and the Pogues.

John's debut...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The John Byrne Band

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be seating?

This show will be fully seated.

What time does the show start?

Doors open 7 PM
Music starts 8 PM

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.