Matchstick Theatre Company: Hits and Pieces

The Victoria
Mon, 19 Feb, 7:30 pm
TheatreLondon
From £9
About

Hits and Pieces

The Cher edition

What am I supposed to do?

Sit around and wait for you?

Well, I can't do that

And there's no turning back

I need time to move on

I need a love to feel strong

'Cause I've had time to think it through

And maybe I'm to...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Matchstick Theatre Company
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

