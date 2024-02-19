DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hits and Pieces
The Cher edition
What am I supposed to do?
Sit around and wait for you?
Well, I can't do that
And there's no turning back
I need time to move on
I need a love to feel strong
'Cause I've had time to think it through
And maybe I'm to...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.