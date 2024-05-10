DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kora Festival Mil·leni 25

La (2) de Apolo
Fri, 10 May, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€15.43
About

Kora es una productora, multiinstrumentista y cantautora autodidacta que mezcla sonidos orgánicos con nuevas texturas electrónicas conmovedoras. Sampleando drum breaks y cantando melodías nostálgicas, crea un mundo sónico que funciona tanto en la pista de...

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Concert Studio.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

KORA

Venue

La (2) de Apolo

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 107, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

