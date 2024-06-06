Top track

Warrior of Time

Riot City

The Black Heart
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Black Heart Presents…

RIOT CITY
https://riotcityofficial.bandcamp.com/

Plus guests TBA…

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Black Heart.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Riot City

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm

