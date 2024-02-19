DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sarah Keyworth WIP

The Bill Murray
Mon, 19 Feb, 9:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sarah Keyworth (Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, House of Games) delivers a brand-new hour of comedy in preparation for a tour. Come and join in! 'Outrageously silly' **** (Skinny). 'Achingly funny' **** (Herald).*...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sarah Keyworth

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

