Sarah Keyworth (Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, House of Games) delivers a brand-new hour of comedy in preparation for a tour. Come and join in! 'Outrageously silly' **** (Skinny). 'Achingly funny' **** (Herald).*...
